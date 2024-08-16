The Dragon Award Categories

The Heart of the City Award

The “Heart of the City Award” continues to honor its enduring legacy

by incorporating broader aspects of Environmental, Social, and

Governance (ESG) principles. This prestigious award recognizes

businesses that have initiated impactful social changes within Greater

London over the last three years. As we embrace the evolution of this

category, we seek entrants who have not only addressed urgent social

challenges but have also integrated responsible business practices that

benefit their staff, customers, and the wider community. Open to all

sizes of businesses, especially SMEs, this award celebrates those who

lay down sustainable foundations for future impact, exemplifying a

commitment to comprehensive ESG excellence.

The Community Impact and Education Award

Combining the ‘Social Impact Award’ with ‘ESG Education and Advocacy’ Which forms the new “Community Impact and Education”

category underscores the integral role businesses play in

fostering societal change and awareness. This category

celebrates initiatives that not only address immediate social

issues but also focus on educating and advocating for

sustainable practices. It showcases how businesses extend

their impact beyond financial success to influence positive

change in society. This broadened focus offers a compelling

proposition for sponsors, highlighting the intersection of

business innovation with social responsibility and education,

and demonstrating the comprehensive impact businesses

can have on both local and global scales.

The Lord Mayor’s Special Award for Leadership in Financial Literacy



Celebrates influential leaders enhancing financial literacy and inclusion

within communities.

ESG Impact Investor of the Year



Honours investors who integrate ESG factors deeply into their investment

strategies to drive sustainable ventures.

Dragon Advisor of the Year

For any advisory, consulting, communication or legal firms that have been helping clients to design and implement impactful initiatives. More than simply helping firms meet their ESG governance criteria, this is focused on championing advisors who are helping clients really do good by doing business.

ESG Impact Business of the Year



Recognises businesses that incorporate ESG principles into their core

strategies to create impactful sustainable practices.

ESG Impact Start-Up of the Year



Spotlights SMEs and micro-entities that exemplify ESG excellence from their

inception.

ESG Impact Entrepreneur of the Year



Salutes entrepreneurs who integrate ESG values into their business models,

promoting sustainable growth and innovation

ESG Impact Industry Leader of the Year



Acknowledges industry figures and firms setting benchmarks

in ESG advocacy and practice.

Best Innovation in ESG Technology



Awards technological advancements that significantly

enhance ESG initiatives through innovative solutions.

ESG Impact Bank of the Year



Recognises banks leading in ESG integration within their

financial services and operations.

Inclusive Workplace and Employee Wellbeing



Merges inclusive employment and employee engagement,

focusing on diversity and support in the workplace.

