The Dragon Award Categories
The Heart of the City Award
The “Heart of the City Award” continues to honor its enduring legacy
by incorporating broader aspects of Environmental, Social, and
Governance (ESG) principles. This prestigious award recognizes
businesses that have initiated impactful social changes within Greater
London over the last three years. As we embrace the evolution of this
category, we seek entrants who have not only addressed urgent social
challenges but have also integrated responsible business practices that
benefit their staff, customers, and the wider community. Open to all
sizes of businesses, especially SMEs, this award celebrates those who
lay down sustainable foundations for future impact, exemplifying a
commitment to comprehensive ESG excellence.
The Community Impact and Education Award
Combining the ‘Social Impact Award’ with ‘ESG Education and Advocacy’ Which forms the new “Community Impact and Education”
category underscores the integral role businesses play in
fostering societal change and awareness. This category
celebrates initiatives that not only address immediate social
issues but also focus on educating and advocating for
sustainable practices. It showcases how businesses extend
their impact beyond financial success to influence positive
change in society. This broadened focus offers a compelling
proposition for sponsors, highlighting the intersection of
business innovation with social responsibility and education,
and demonstrating the comprehensive impact businesses
can have on both local and global scales.
The Lord Mayor’s Special Award for Leadership in Financial Literacy
Celebrates influential leaders enhancing financial literacy and inclusion
within communities.
ESG Impact Investor of the Year
Honours investors who integrate ESG factors deeply into their investment
strategies to drive sustainable ventures.
Dragon Advisor of the Year
For any advisory, consulting, communication or legal firms that have been helping clients to design and implement impactful initiatives. More than simply helping firms meet their ESG governance criteria, this is focused on championing advisors who are helping clients really do good by doing business.
ESG Impact Business of the Year
Recognises businesses that incorporate ESG principles into their core
strategies to create impactful sustainable practices.
ESG Impact Start-Up of the Year
Spotlights SMEs and micro-entities that exemplify ESG excellence from their
inception.
ESG Impact Entrepreneur of the Year
Salutes entrepreneurs who integrate ESG values into their business models,
promoting sustainable growth and innovation
ESG Impact Industry Leader of the Year
Acknowledges industry figures and firms setting benchmarks
in ESG advocacy and practice.
Best Innovation in ESG Technology
Awards technological advancements that significantly
enhance ESG initiatives through innovative solutions.
ESG Impact Bank of the Year
Recognises banks leading in ESG integration within their
financial services and operations.
Inclusive Workplace and Employee Wellbeing
Merges inclusive employment and employee engagement,
focusing on diversity and support in the workplace.
