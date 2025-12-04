Smarsh Awarded a 2025 AWS Partner Award

Smarsh, the global leader in communications intelligence, today announced it is a recipient of a 2025 Geo and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe that are playing key roles in helping their customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Smarsh has been named the winner of the Vertical Technology Partner of the Year – Global award. The award marks a major milestone in Smarsh’s five-year collaboration with AWS and reflects the company’s commitment to redefining compliance for the AI era.

The Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners that have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. This award included a self-nomination process across several categories, recognized at both the geographic and global level. All AWS partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination. Award submissions were reviewed by a third-party, Canalys, and selected with special emphasis placed on customer success use cases. This recognition underscores Smarsh’s leadership in delivering AI-powered compliance and risk solutions that enable the world’s largest and most regulated financial institutions to modernize, scale confidently in the cloud, and surface risk with greater speed and accuracy than ever before.

Customers at the Center: AI That Transforms Compliance

As financial institutions rapidly deploy AI and accelerate cloud modernization, the stakes for risk oversight have never been higher. Smarsh is enabling regulated organizations to shift from reactive, manual compliance to proactive, intelligence-driven risk management.

By bringing the Smarsh Communications Intelligence Platform together with AWS and advanced AI/ML services, customers gain:

Petabyte-scale visibility across all communications

Faster, more accurate insights to detect emerging risks

Modernized surveillance and compliance workflows

Lower operational and infrastructure costs

“This recognition from AWS reflects the real, measurable impact our collaboration is delivering for customers,” said Kim Crawford Goodman, CEO, Smarsh. “We’re helping the world’s most complex, highly regulated organizations modernize in the cloud, strengthen their risk posture, and harness the power of AI responsibly and securely. This award is an exciting milestone.”

Proven Transformation for Global Financial Institutions

A major global financial institution recently standardized on the Smarsh Enterprise platform running on AWS, transforming its surveillance and compliance operations with measurable outcomes, including:

Significant reduction in false positives and improved accuracy

Faster review cycles and time savings for compliance teams

Lower infrastructure costs, retiring legacy on-premises systems

Greater transparency and reporting to illuminate real areas of risk

This customer success is part of the company’s multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement and demonstrates the value of adopting Smarsh solutions on AWS.

Demand for the value proposition continues to accelerate: Smarsh has transacted more than $100 million in annualized total contract value through AWS Marketplace.

A Collaboration Built for Scale, Trust, and Co-Innovation

Over the past five years, Smarsh’s collaboration with AWS has evolved into a model of deep innovation. Smarsh solutions integrate with AWS to help firms centralize, analyze, and understand massive volumes of communications data with unprecedented speed and scale.

This approach ensures that customers benefit from a compliance and risk infrastructure built to anticipate:

New communication channels

Shifting regulatory requirements

AI-driven workflows and risk signals

By collaborating with AWS, Smarsh is empowering financial institutions to move faster, operate more securely, and stay ahead of an increasingly complex risk landscape.

To learn more about the Smarsh, click here.

About Smarsh

Smarsh enables companies to transform oversight into foresight by surfacing business-critical signals in all of their digital communications. Regulated organizations of all sizes rely upon the Smarsh portfolio of cloud-native digital communications capture, retention, and oversight solutions to help them identify regulatory and reputational risks within their communications data before those risks become losses, fines, or headlines.

Smarsh serves a global client base spanning the top banks in North America, Europe, and Asia, leading brokerage firms, insurers, registered investment advisors and U.S. federal, state and local government agencies. To discover more about the future of communications capture, archiving and oversight, visit www.smarsh.com or follow Smarsh on LinkedIn.

