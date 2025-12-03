TITAN Honored With ESG Transparency Award 2025 for Excellence in Disclosure

TITAN Group (Brussels:TITC) has been recognized for setting a benchmark in transparent ESG reporting, earning the prestigious ESG Transparency Award 2025 from the EUPD Group, Europe’s leading market research institute. This marks the second consecutive year TITAN has received this distinction, with its score rising from 89% to 95%, reinforcing its reputation for openness, accountability, and responsible business conduct.

The company achieved the Excellence Level, placing TITAN among Europe’s top organizations for clear, comprehensive, and trustworthy ESG disclosures. The award highlights TITAN’s commitment to providing stakeholders with full visibility into its progress across environmental, social, and governance dimensions – ensuring that transparency is not just a principle but a practice.

“Transparency is the foundation of trust,” said Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer at TITAN Group. “This recognition reflects our dedication to clear communication and accountability. We will continue to share our progress openly as we advance climate action, digitalization, social impact, and strong governance.”

Steffen Klink, COO of the EUPD Group commented: “We proudly congratulate TITAN on its continued efforts to transparent ESG reporting. The adherence to a broad spectrum of standards and TITAN’s continued focus on innovating and implementing new technologies and products underlines their unwavering commitment to sustainability and focus on its transparency.”

The award was presented at the ESG Summit on 26 November 2025, during European Sustainability Week in Bonn, Germany, celebrating organizations that lead the way in transparent ESG communication across 19 sectors in Europe.

About TITAN Group

TITAN Group is a Belgium registered company and a leading international business in the building and infrastructure materials industry, with passionate teams committed to providing innovative solutions for a better world. With most of its activity in the developed markets, the Group employs more than 6,000 people and serves customers in over 25 markets, on four continents. It holds prominent positions in the United States, Europe – including Greece, the Balkans, the United Kingdom, Italy, France – and the Eastern Mediterranean. The Group also has joint ventures in Brazil and India. With more than 120-year history, TITAN has always fostered a family-and entrepreneurial-oriented culture for its employees and works tirelessly with its customers to meet the modern needs of society while promoting sustainable growth with responsibility and integrity. TITAN has set a net-zero goal for 2050 and has its CO₂ reduction targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Group is listed on Euronext in Brussels and Paris and the Athens Exchange, and its US business is listed on NYSE. For more information, visit our website at www.titanmaterials.com

About the ESG Transparency Award

The ESG TRANSPARENCY AWARD honors European organizations that have already anchored forward-looking sustainability concepts in their company and communicate these transparently in the form of a sustainability report. These pioneers serve as role models because they change the world and prove that profitability and sustainability are not opposites, but successful strategies for a future worth living. The EUPD Group has developed the ESG Transparency Evaluation Standard to objectively assess transparency, accountability and structural quality of ESG reporting. It draws on the most relevant European and international guidelines of sustainability reporting and serves as the methodical basis of the ESG Transparency Award. www.esg-transparency-award.de/en/

