TITAN Recognized on the 2025 CDP A List

TITAN (Brussels:TITC) has strengthened its position among the world’s sustainability frontrunners, earning Leadership status for the fifth consecutive year from the global environmental non-profit CDP. In 2025, the company achieved ‘A’ in Water Security and ‘A-’ in Climate Change, underscoring its trajectory of consistent progress and its commitment to transparency and high environmental performance.

These distinctions spotlight TITAN’s leading position in science-based climate action towards a net-zero and nature-positive future. The company is advancing a robust decarbonization roadmap with more than 100 initiatives across its global operations, including breakthrough technologies such as carbon capture and storage and rapid expansion of low-carbon products, in line with its “TITAN Forward 2029” strategy. Securing a place on the A List means TITAN is among the top 4% of companies scored by CDP, the world’s only independent system for environmental disclosure.

Leonidas Canellopoulos, Chief Innovation and Sustainability Officer, stated: “CDP leadership status is a clear vote of confidence in TITAN’s climate and nature strategy, underscoring the measurable progress we are delivering. It reinforces our commitment to scaling next-generation solutions, accelerating the net-zero transition, and creating long-term value through sustainable construction.”

The CDP distinctions add to a growing list of ESG recognitions, including TITAN’s placement among Europe’s Climate Leaders by the Financial Times and inclusion on TIME magazine’s list of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies for the second year in a row, an AA rating from MSCI, Prime Status from ISS ESG, and the ESG Transparency Award 2025.

The full 2025 CDP A List will be available on CDP’s homepage from 8th January 2026.

