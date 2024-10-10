IMG partners with British Cycling Events in new deal

British Cycling Events and IMG have announced a six-year partnership aimed at supporting the growth of the organisation’s portfolio.

The firm, a subsidiary of British Cycling, was set up to deliver various two-wheeled events across Great Britain.

The partnership, the organisation states, will aid events such as the Tour of Britain be elevated.

IMG have faced criticism recently following their association with rugby league, whereby a points based grading system can relegate and promote clubs regardless of where they finished in their respective league.

British Cycling CEO, Jon Dutton, said: “IMG are renowned across the world for being at the cutting edge of sport and entertainment, and this new long-term partnership signals the scale of our ambition to grow the reach of our events and unlock the true potential of our sport.

“We’re on the cusp of an exciting new chapter in British Cycling’s history, with a renewed purpose to bring the joy of cycling to everyone, and we believe that IMG’s world-leading insight and guidance will further accelerate our progress in the years ahead.”

Robbie Henchman, President, Global Partnerships at IMG, said: “This partnership is a unique opportunity to build upon and deliver a new purpose-led vision for British Cycling. The game-changing agreement with Lloyds Bank will help boost access to cycling through innovative events and concepts that have the potential to engage people of all ages in new and meaningful ways.”

“Through IMG’s global network and unparallelled expertise, we have the capabilities to help further reinvigorate the sport, attract new fans and drive deeper engagement with its dedicated fan base, enabling British Cycling Events to extend its investment into cycling at all levels.”

RideLondon 2025, organised by London Marathon Events, was cancelled this year with chiefs saying: “We feel the time is right to take a pause this year and bring all stakeholders together to work on a new concept for the world’s greatest festival of cycling.”

