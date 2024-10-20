Hoy hailed as “inspiring” after terminal cancer diagnosis

Sir Chris Hoy has been hailed as “inspiring” after revealing his cancer diagnosis was terminal.

The six-time Olympic champion cyclist said he had been diagnosed with cancer in his prostate that has spread to his bones.

Tumours were discovered in his shoulder, pelvis, hip, spine and rib.

“You may see in the news this weekend some articles about my health, so I just wanted to reassure you all that I’m feeling fit, strong and positive, and overwhelmed by all the love and support shown to my family and me,” he said on social media.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Such sad news. Chris is a British sporting legend. To face his diagnosis with such positivity is inspiring. The whole country is behind him and his family.”

Cycling commentator Ned Boulting added that Hoy “ is one of the finest men I’ve ever been lucky enough to meet” while former Prime Minister Gordon Brown stated that “courage has defined the golden sporting career” of the 48-year-old.

“You know, we were all born and we all die, and this is just part of the process,” Sir Chris told the Sunday Times.

“You remind yourself, aren’t I lucky that there is medicine I can take that will fend this off for as long as possible.”