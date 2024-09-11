RideLondon cancelled for 2025 as organisers make new plans

London sporting staple RideLondon has been cancelled for 2025 with organisers planning on revamping the event.

The two-wheeled cycling stage was first held in 2013 as part of the London 2012 Olympic Games legacy and now sees mass participation, alongside UCI WorldTour racing, across 100 miles around the capital and Essex, having initially been in Surrey.

But organisers have shelved the next edition of the event to “work on a new concept for the world’s greatest festival of cycling”.

Hugh Brasher, chief of event organisers London Marathon Events, said: “We feel the time is right to take a pause this year and bring all stakeholders together to work on a new concept for the world’s greatest festival of cycling.

“We have now staged 10 hugely successful editions of the event which has inspired more than 300,000 people to get back on a bike or cycle more and also raised more than £85 million for charity.

“No event in 2025 means that we can focus on a full strategic review of RideLondon, which was first held as a London 2012 Olympic legacy event back in 2013, and design a new concept which will engage more riders of all ages and abilities and inspire hundreds of thousands more people to cycle more often.”

RideLondon shelved

This year’s event, in May, was backed by car manufacturer Ford and featured top teams including Team SD Worx-Protime, Lidl-Trek, Canyon//SRAM and UAE Team ADQ.

Cllr Lee Scott, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for planning a growing economy, said: “Essex County Council has been proud hosts of RideLondon for the past three years. Not only has this event brought substantial funding into our county to encourage physical activity but it has inspired many to get involved in physical exercise and take up active travel.

“We very much look forward to working with the organisers and partners on the vision for the event in future.”

Added London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman: “It’s disappointing news that RideLondon won’t be taking place next year; it’s a fantastic event to celebrate cycling that brings together cyclists of all levels, from beginners to professional athletes.

“I am committed to working with all partners to bring back this hugely popular event in the future.’’