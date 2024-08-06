Team GB track cycling score another medal at the velodrome

Team GB celebrated their second medal in the Velodrome on Tuesday while keeping two medal chances alive in other disciplines.

Team GB celebrated their second medal in the Velodrome on Tuesday while keeping two medal chances alive in other disciplines.

The men’s team sprint squad – made up of Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull – took silver yesterday behind a Dutch side who have looked unstoppable at these Olympic Games.

The Brits did well to make the final but were blown away by a Netherlands outfit that set a world record in the final.

Their silver medal, though, does mean both the men and women’s team sprint squads have finished on the podium in Paris.

Lowe said: “I’m ecstatic, silver medal, something I didn’t think was possible going into this so second place, I’ll definitely take that to the Dutch. Huge credit to these boys as well, so pleased.”

Elsewhere at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome, Team GB’s women’s team pursuit team finished third in qualification and will take on the United States in their heat today – a win for Elinor Barker, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts will see them contest for gold.

The men’s team pursuit team beat World Champions Denmark in their heat to progress through to the gold medal race, today, against Australia.

Further afield Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix could muster just sixth in the women’s 10m diving final having qualified third.

“It wasn’t meant to be,” Spendolini-Sirieix said. “Three years ago I didn’t even want to be alive, so today I’m just happy that I am alive, I’m breathing and I’ve got my family to support me.”

Lewis Richardson claimed bronze after his men’s 71kg boxing loss to Marco Verde of Mexico.

After a positive Tokyo Games, this will be Team GB’s only medal in the ring in Paris.

In Olympic boxing losing semi-finalists do not fight for bronze. Instead both fighters are handed a medal and a share of third.