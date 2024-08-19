Australians fume after top track cyclist jumps ship to Great Britain

Matt Richardson was born in Britain but moved to Australia aged nine

Australian cycling chiefs say they are surprised and disappointed after their top men’s track racer, Matt Richardson, switched allegiance to rivals Great Britain.

Richardson, who was born in England but moved Down Under aged nine, is a two-time Commonwealth champion and won three medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The boyfriend of Team GB cycling star Emma Finucane, he had retained dual citizenship and has now had his change of allegiance ratified by the sport’s world governing body.

AusCycling performance manager Jesse Korf called the 25-year-old’s switch a “surprise” and said it was “disappointing that Richardson would be leaving a program that had delivered great personal and national success”.

Korf added: “We also understand that the desire to compete for a country one was born in can bring forth strong emotions.”

British Cycling’s performance director Stephen Park said: “We’re pleased to welcome Matt to the team and will be supporting him in his transition onto the programme over the coming weeks and months.

“We are incredibly proud of our sprint programme, which has delivered some fantastic results at the recent Olympic Games and continues to go from strength to strength.

“Matt will only be adding to this strength in depth and I am excited to see what his presence adds to the talent we already have as we start to turn our attention to the new four-year cycle towards LA 2028.”

Richardson won silver in the individual sprint, ahead of Team GB’s Jack Carlin, and keirin, as well as helping Australia’s quartet take bronze in the team sprint.

“I have made the decision to pack up my entire life and move halfway across the world to begin the next chapter in my cycling career,” he said.

“It is with a sense of excitement and renewal I announce I have joined the Great British Cycling Team.

“Switching nationality was a difficult decision, and not one I took lightly. It was a personal choice, made after careful consideration of my career and future.

“I deeply respect Australia and the AusCycling Team and it will always be a part of who I am. As this new chapter in my life begins, I would like to sincerely thank the coaches and support staff who have worked with me over many years in Australia.

“But this decision is about following my passion and pushing myself to new heights. This isn’t about leaving something behind, but about embracing a new chapter in my journey and chasing a dream, a dream that is to race for the county which I was born in.”

Great Britain and Australia are long-standing rivals in track cycling. The former won 10 medals to the Aussies’ seven at the Paris Olympics, with two golds apiece.