Tickets go on sale for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - including track cycling in London

Tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the biggest multi-sport event to be held in Britain since the Olympics, have gone on sale today.

Prices start at £15 for adults and £8 for children, with more than 1m seats being offered at £22 or less.

London’s Lee Valley Velopark is staging the track cycling events and is one of the few venues outside of Birmingham on the programme.

Tickets are being sold via a ballot, which opened today and runs until the end of September. Applicants will learn whether they have been successful next month.

“We have watched in awe at the amazing performances of the athletes that have competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and these were truly special events but unfortunately many of those athletes had to compete in front of empty stadiums,” said chief executive Ian Reid.

“Birmingham 2022 will be different, and we expect to have full stadiums, with passionate crowds to cheer on the athletes. So if you want to witness sporting greatness and you want to help create an incredible atmosphere for the 4,500 athletes expected to take part in the Games, then now is the time to apply for your tickets.”

Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock, who has won gold medals at the last two Commonwealth Games, launched the ballot by performing at Birmingham landmarks including the Bullring shopping centre.

“The Commonwealth Games has been a key event in my career so far and to have a home games for Team England on the horizon is fantastic,” said Whitlock.

“Tokyo [2020 Olympics] was an amazing experience but the chance to compete in front of a home crowd with family, friends and spectators all in attendance will be massively appealing to many of our country’s best athletes.

“It is going to be an incredible Games and Birmingham will be a fantastic host city. I am really looking forward to it.”