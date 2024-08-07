Team GB add to velodrome medal haul at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Team GB picked up a pair of minor medals at the velodrome on Wednesday as their wait to add to their day one gold goes on.

The men’s team pursuit outfit – made up of Ethan Hayter, Dan Bigham, Charlie Tanfield and Ethan Vernon, plus fifth rider Ollie Wood – picked up a silver in their final against Australia. The Brits looked to be clawing back against the strong favourites Australia but Hayter fell off his saddle.

Team GB cyclist Hayter said: “I had the race in my hands and I tied up and went deep. We took it to them but we could have paced it a little better.

“We left it out there. It’s a bit embarrassing [to come off the seat].

Bigham added: “I was bloody nervous, the start was killing me. We were riding damn well and we leaned on [Ethan] a lot and we probably gave him half-a-lap too long.”

An hour later Team GB’s women’s side picked up bronze, coming from a second down against Italy to win by nearly two seconds in their race for third.

The two medals add to the gold from the women’s team sprint and silver from the men’s team pursuit.

Today at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome there will be medals handed out in the women’s keirin and the men’s omnium.

Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant go for Team GB in the quarter-finals from 4:18pm.

Hayter and Wood, part of Wednesday’s team pursuit silver medal, will compete in the men’s omnium – Matthew Walls of Great Britain won this event in Tokyo three days ago.

Cycling will continue at Paris 2024 until Sunday.