Hotel Café Royal’s world-first in hi-tech recovery

The Set Collection’s, five-star London property, Hotel Café Royal, has introduced a world-first partnership with Therabody.

With major sporting events coming up in the capital this year, a luxury hotel has launched a new hi-tech offering, to rejuvenate tired athletes in search of recovery, as well as weary city workers.

The Set Collection’s five-star London property, Hotel Café Royal, has introduced a world-first partnership with Therabody, the wellness tech company behind the massage tool, Theragun, to offer ‘high touch, high tech’ treatments and in-room experiences

The Set Collections’ three founding hotels – Hotel Café Royal in London, Lutetia in Paris and The Conservatorium in Amsterdam – offer a Therabody Suite, while other rooms offer bespoke experiences for relaxation and recovery.

Therabody was created in 2009 when company founder Dr Jason Wersland suffered a debilitating motorcycle accident. He developed a makeshift Theragun to rapidly massage away his muscle pain.

In 2016, the first Theragun came to market and immediately became a runaway success, winning countless awards and being used by everyone from top athletes to physiotherapists treating chronic pain.

Today, the Therabody range includes products designed to treat a wide range of physical ailments, relieve stress and tension, enhance recovery after training or injury, and improve rest, mindfulness, and sleep.

Among the hi-tech treatments, including a Theragun massage, guests can enjoy Smart Goggles, an eye mask designed to gently lower heart rate and induce deep relaxation.

Complementing this experience are the recovery air jet boots for pressure massage to enhance circulation and restfulness.

