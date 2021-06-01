Hong Kong Racing Tips: Ted with weight advantage at the Valley

KEEP an eye on the weather when racing resumes with a nine-race programme at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Three track records were smashed on a lightning quick surface at the city-track last week but don’t expect a similar scenario this time around.

The temperature is still extremely hot in the city at present, but thunderstorms are circling the territory and there is a distinct possibility that ground conditions could change by race time.

With the action taking place on the ‘A’ track, make a note of horses drawn low and up with the pace from the off.

There is only a short home straight of around one-and-a-half furlongs, giving front-runners a decided advantage.

One horse who should be in his element around the tight-turning circuit is the Tony Cruz-trained MR COLOURFUL, who lines-up in the Cleverly Handicap (3:15pm).

This front-running ex-Australian import, who was a dual winner in his home country, produced an encouraging effort when only collared in the closing stages by Regency Bo Bo and company in a competitive handicap at Sha Tin last month.

With the track sure to suit and a low draw in his favour, he is going to be hard to peg back in the closing stages.

Another galloper who catches the eye is HERE COMES TED, seeking to compensate supporters in the second division of the Cleverly Handicap (2:45pm) for an unlucky defeat a fortnight ago.

On that occasion, he lost the race at the start, falling out of the stalls and trailing the opposition for most of the journey before unleashing a strong late burst to finish third.

With an inside draw a plus, and the revised weights giving him an advantage over his main rivals, he must go close.

POINTERS

Here Comes Ted 2.45pm Happy Valley

Mr Colourful 3.15pm Happy Valley