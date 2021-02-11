Hong Kong Racing Tips: Missile can surge to victory for Purton

WITH arch-rival Joao Moreira sitting out the New Year celebrations at Sha Tin, reigning champ Zac Purton must be looking to make inroads into what appears to be an unassailable lead of thirty in the jockeys’ title race.

The Australian has a couple of high-profile mounts on the Richard Gibson-trained Wellington, who faces tough opposition from the likes of Duke Wai, Sky Field and unbeaten Sight Success in the Fat Choi Handicap (8.40am), while fast-improving Super Football seeks to win again in the Kung Hei Handicap (9.50am).

One of his rides which may go under the radar, though, is INVINCIBLE MISSILE who lines-up in the Great Profits Handicap (7.30am) over seven furlongs.

A telescope was needed to find this ex-Australian galloper in his couple of runs last month, but there are valid reasons to overlook that form.

Both were over a mile, which he plainly doesn’t stay, and he is better judged on his course and distance performances from earlier in the season.

A close-up eighth, beaten only three lengths, by leading Hong Kong Derby fancy Healthy Happy in December, and a close-up fourth to Enrich Delight in a highly-competitive seven-furlong contest in November, both from five-pound higher marks in the handicap, suggest he is well-handicapped at his best.

With a class drop in his favour, Purton having a good record when teaming up with trainer Chris So, and the inside draw mapping him for an ideal journey, he has all the ingredients to return to winning form.

POINTERS

Invincible Missile 7.30am Sha Tin