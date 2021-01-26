Hong Kong Racing Tips: Lui can continue purple patch with Alpha Hedge

FRANCIS Lui is the trainer to follow at Happy Valley on Wednesday, with nine races set to take place under the lights.

Lui is in the middle of a purple patch at present. Two winners for the stable at Sha Tin on Sunday, including super-star Golden Sixty, was following on from a winning treble at Happy Valley a week ago.

Records show the stable has had 10 wins from the last 10 meetings, moving Lui up to fourth place in the trainers’ title race, with 31 victories.

The stable send seven raiders to the city-track, including their best hope ALPHA HEDGE, who lines-up in the feature race on the card, the £220,000 Chater Handicap (2.15pm), over the extended mile.

This course and distance specialist – four wins and five places from 13 races – prepped for today’s contest with an encouraging fourth over a trip short of his best at Sha Tin on New Year’s Day.

The seven-year-old is now only a couple of points above his last winning mark and the eye-catching booking of top seven-pound claimer Jerry Chau further enhances his prospects.

It’s interesting that Chau could have ridden rival and recent runner-up Delightful Laos, whom he has won on in the past.

An inside draw in four is another positive as he is mapped to get a trouble-free journey from the start, and then make his bid for glory shortly after the turning into the home straight.

POINTERS

Alpha Hedge (e/w) 2.15pm Happy Valley