Hong Kong Racing Tips: Chau can reign Supreme on Lui’s contender

TOP APPRENTICE jockey Jerry Chau is nearing a milestone of 20 winners in Hong Kong.

The former HKJC apprentice graduate has been an instant success since joining the jockey ranks back in May and needs only another two wins before his allowance drops from 10 to seven pounds.

Having already ridden 11 winners and 22 places from just 78 rides in the current campaign, he finds himself lying fifth in the jockeys’ championship and everyone is clamouring for his services.

It’s no wonder he has already ridden for 18 of the 22 trainers in the territory given he is the go-to rider when connections believe his valuable allowance will make the difference between success and defeat.

Chau has his card marked in seven of the eight races at Sha Tin on Wednesday, with an assortment of rides on horses that have been looking for help from the handicapper or the assistance of his 10lb claim.

Take SKYEY SUPREME for instance, who lines-up in the Tiu Yue Yung Handicap (1.45pm).

This front-running Francis Lui-trained galloper won doing the proverbial handsprings when running away from the opposition back in September.

The following month he found a 10-pound penalty, the outside draw, and a rival pestering him for the lead too much to overcome, but still showed plenty of spirit in defeat.

This time with an inside draw a major plus and Chau guaranteed to be dictating from the front, he is set for an ideal journey and should be hard to pass.

POINTERS

Skyey Supreme 1.45pm Sha Tin