Home nations under the hammer: rugby largely flopped in UK this autumn

Ireland were the only home nation to come out of the autumn looking in a strong position. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

While England’s failures this month have been well documented, the other home nations experienced a range of fortunes during the Autumn Nations Series.

In the rugby world rankings, European pair Ireland and France have maintained their hold at the summit while New Zealand have jumped South Africa for third.

Beyond that, Wales have plummeted from seventh to ninth – replaced by Scotland – while Italy have gained on the top 10.

Here are our home nations talking points less than a year out from the World Cup.

What a clover bunch

Ireland came into the autumn as the world No1 side and finished the season in the same position.

Winning performances against South Africa, Fiji and Australia have propelled the union of the four provinces to a favourable position with the bookies for next year’s World Cup in France.

South Africa provided the sternest of tests, but Ireland turned up and performed in their first match since their series win over New Zealand in the summer.

The clovered side are yet to progress beyond a quarter-final in a World Cup, despite many backing them to win the tournament in 2019, but this build-up feels different.

Ireland are winning brilliantly, they’re winning ugly and they’re toppling major opposition. While England and Wales have won a combined eight matches this calendar year, Ireland have won nine.

Under Andy Farrell they’re firing, and so long as they’re able to ensure their replacement fly-halves can replicate the majority of Johnny Sexton’s game, they should be just fine heading into 2023.

Wailing Wales

If one home nation could look at England’s autumn and be jealous it would be Wales. Wayne Pivac’s side were truly woeful this month.

They started their four-game campaign conceding a record amount of points against New Zealand before scraping past Argentina. From there they suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of Georgia before crumbling against Australia.

If England’s Jones is on the ropes, Pivac is walking a tightrope. Losing to Georgia, in spite of the quality of the eastern European nation, was a capitulation for Wales.

The Welsh Rugby Union have launched a review of the last month, like England have done, and there is growing speculation that the boss could be out by Christmas.

But if that happened, who would come in just 10 months out from a World Cup? Could Warren Gatland be lured back?

Wales are in a spot of bother, like England, and it feels like they’re at a crisis point.

The flunking nation of Scotland

Scotland blew chances to win against Australia and New Zealand this autumn while beating Fiji and Argentina.

Though the Scots avenged their dismal summer tour – where they squandered a lead in the final Test to lose the series – they missed a real chance of beating the All Blacks for the first time.

Combine the 50 per cent autumn win record with the debate surrounding Finn Russell, plus where Scotland are as a side, and you’re left with a situation so similar to where the side have been ahead of other World Cups: they’ll show up but can they challenge? We will soon see.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has found his side stagnating despite a level of depth not seen before – the professional game has enhanced the quality in the ranks north of the border.

But when push comes to shove the sides are just slightly average and are unable to create much of a wave.

The home nations, besides Ireland, have massively underperformed this autumn and less than a year from the World Cup that’ll be of worry for Jones, Pivac and Townsend.

But as is the case in professional sport, a year is a long time and a successful run – whether that’s under an existing or new boss – between now and next autumn could be the ideal preparation for a charge on the William Webb Ellis Trophy.