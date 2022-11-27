England coach Eddie Jones is on the ropes but he will be at the World Cup

England coach Eddie Jones has seen his side record their worst year of results since 2008. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lacklustre. Monotonous. Embarrassing. Those were some of the non-explicit words that were uttered as thousands of England fans left Twickenham on Saturday evening – many of them before the final whistle.

England’s 13-27 humiliation at the hands of a brilliant South Africa outfit condemned head coach Eddie Jones to his second loss in this month’s Autumn Nations Series and his seventh defeat in this calendar year.

England finish 2022 with a winning record of five in 12, their worst run of international results since 2008 – the years of Martin Johnson as head coach.

Losses to Scotland, Ireland, France, Australia, Argentina and South Africa combined with a draw against New Zealand makes for uncomfortable reading for Jones.

England lack a Plan B… or C

England have often looked devoid of a Plan B, or C for that matter, and have seen themselves become a side few seemingly fear.

Jones is on the ropes; and it’s not just the fans who have turned on the 2019 World Cup runner-up coach. But he is likely to hang on for another year and conclude his eight-year tenure with England when his side’s World Cup campaign comes to an end in France.

The Rugby Football Union’s Review Panel has said it would convene to discuss the results of the autumn with RFU CEO Bill Sweeney stating: “We would like to thank England fans for their patience and support, it matters to us how they feel.

“Like them we are really disappointed with the results of the Autumn Nations Series.

“Despite strong individual performances and some great new talent coming into the team, the overall results are not where we expect them to be.”

But the panel the RFU so often like to talk about is one of anonymity – never has the English rugby governing body disclosed who is in fact on this panel taking key decisions surrounding one of the richest unions in the world with one of the biggest playing pools.

‘My fault’

“Like them we are really disappointed with the results,” Jones said of fan frustration following his side’s loss to a clinical and disciplined Springbok side.

“Obviously we want to win games and be successful but are we moving in the right direction? Yes we are.

“I have coached for a number of years and I believe I can coach well. People will say what they say, and there are ups and downs in sport but we didn’t play well today and I apologise for that, it’s entirely my fault.”

He added: “Obviously on results, we are not happy but I feel like we are building a really good base to have a really good go at the World Cup, a really good go.”

The reality is, however, that Jones has lost the fanbase – the folk who pay upwards of £80 to watch his side get dominated all over the park.

Stagnant

Jones’s England looked stagnant, stuck in a mindset of repetitive selection and an unfounded belief he can replicate the 2016 side that went on a significant run of victories.

The player skill is there, the depth is there and the quality is there – but bringing that together is a coach’s job and Jones has been unable to do that this month.

The three games England failed to win this autumn didn’t get away from them because of one moment of genius or game-changing skill from the opposition, they were games where England were dominated for much of the match.

There are 10 months to go until the start of the World Cup, and usually England – the only northern hemisphere side to have lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy – head to the showpiece tournament as Europe’s favourite to win the title.

But not this time; England have dropped off while others have progressed. Jones is unlikely to leave his role yet he is hanging on.

English rugby appears to be in a mess, both domestic and internationally.