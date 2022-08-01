History makers to record breakers: 17.4m tuned in to BBC coverage of Lionesses’ Euro triumph

Lauren Hemp and Jill Scott of England celebrate with a Nike Coming Home t-shirt after the final whistle of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

A record 17.4m Brits tuned in to watch the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 in the Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

The BBC’s peak audience shattered TV viewing records, making it the most-watched women’s football game on UK television history.

It was also the single-most watched programme of 2022 so far, while Germany also recorded records.

Commenting on the record-breaking viewing figures, BBC Director-General, Tim Davie said: “We are incredibly proud to have championed women’s football and are thrilled we were able to bring such a special sporting moment to the public.

“This was the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all-time and the most-watched programme in 2022 so far – and deservedly so. Everyone at the BBC is delighted at the win and being able to share that with the public.”

An average of 18m Germans tuned in to watch the eight-time champions succumb to the Lionesses, which is also a record for a woman’s game in the country.

According to ESPN journalist Archie Rhind-Tutt, this exceeded the nine million viewers who watched when Germany won the title in 2013.

Plaudits for the Lionesses came in from across the country, with Her Majesty the Queen and Prime Minister Boris Johnson heralding the team as inspirational.

The Queen said: Your success goes far beyond the trophy you have so deservedly earned.

“You have all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today, and for future generations.”

On Monday there will be a public celebration in Trafalgar Square with tens-of-thousand expected to attend, while the team, including Sarina Wiegman have been awarded Freedom of the City of London.