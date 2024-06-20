Euro 2024 effect: Brits more than double their spending on ‘all things football’

Euro 2024: Brits have more than doubled the amount they’re shelling out on football-related purchases.

With Euro 2024 now in full swing, Brits have more than doubled the amount they’re shelling out on football-related purchases with match tickets, merchandise and pre-game pints all driving up consumer spending.

The latest analysis of debit and credit card purchases by Lloyds Bank showed people were getting into the footie spirit with “football spending” up 158 per cent in May compared to April 2024.

This included match tickets, season tickets and merchandise purchases at club shops and in stadiums.

The increase is 20 per cent higher than the equivalent increase in May 2023 of 132 per cent.

Hospitality businesses are also benefiting from the “Euro 2024 effect“. England’s opening match last Sunday – which coincided with Father’s Day – saw a 21 per cent jump in debit card spending at restaurants, pubs and clubs.

Gabby Collins, director of payments at Lloyds Bank, said “Summer might be taking a while to get going weather wise, but it hasn’t stopped people from spending on the beautiful game.

“While an overall spending increase pre Euro and the new football season isn’t surprising to see, the huge 158 per cent uplift we saw last month was beyond our expectations.

“It’s a great sign of consumer confidence and the enduring popularity of one of the nation’s favourite sports and we’ll be looking with interest at how spending pans out during the summer.”

This bounce was also seen in other outdoor sports, although these were more modest rises.

Spending on rugby-related purchases increased 17 per cent from April to May 2024, compared with a two per cent increase on golf and sailing purchases.

Last year the Lionesses’ success at the Women’s World Cup saw sales on England shirts and other merchandise rocket by 710 per cent on their average daily levels in the aftermath of their 3-1 semi-final victory over Australia.

Sales also spiked after other Lionesses wins at the tournament, with their opening win against Haiti prompting a 388 per cent increase.