Euro 2024 squad value: How much is each team worth?

It’s fair to say football is awash with cash. And these Euro 2024 Championships in Germany are no different.

While there is money swimming around in sponsorship and broadcast deals and in prize money, the squad valuations across the 24 teams show the huge differences between sides.

But, of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean success. So take a look at the valuation for each squad, as per Football Benchmark, and see what your team is up against.

Group A

Germany €859.8m Scotland €178.4m Hungary €169.9m Switzerland €299.1m Germany out in front

Hosts Germany lead Group A for value, more than twice the valuation of the next beat team Switzerland.

Hungary and Scotland – both outsiders in Group A – are very similar in worth.

Scotland open their campaign against Germany while Switzerland play Hungary.

Group B

Spain €895.2m Croatia €382.4m Italy €684.3m Albania €100.4m A close group

One of the favourites for the title Spain are out in front in Group B but the gaps between teams in this grouping are somewhat level.

Italy, reigning champions, come in second with Croatia next and Albania bringing up the rear.

Group C

Slovenia €169.6m Denmark €418.9m Serbia €314.2m England €1,382.0m England are the most valuable

England are the first of three squads to have a valuation of over €1bn and are the bookies favourites to win Euro 2024.

But Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia will pose threats to the Three Lions and each have star players to look out for.

This group is not as simple as the numbers shown above.

Group D

Poland €172.8m Netherlands €784.4m Austria €252.2m France €1,328.6m France breach the €1bn mark

France, led by Kylian Mbappe, are the second of three sides to breach the €1bn mark.

They are among the favourites for this yea’rs Euros but will face stiff opposition from the well-fancied Netherlands, underdogs Austria and stiff opponents Poland.

They should, though, breeze through the early rounds.

Group E

Belgium €653.3m Slovakia €155.3m Romania €78.1m Ukraine €353.5m Romania lagging behind

Romania are the least valuable side according to Football Benchmark’s data and the only team below €100m.

They’re in a pool with Belgium, who are the least valuable side out of each group’s most valuable team.

Slovakia and Ukraine will pose their own threats during this weekend.

Group F

Turkey €303.3m Georgia €164.7m Portugal €1,058.6m Czechia €156.7m Portugal on top

Portugal are the third of three teams to breach the €1bn mark – alongside England and France – and are way clear of the next strongest team Turkey.

Georgia are in their first tournament and Czechia can be difficult on their day.

So there you have it. Each squad has a valuation based on its players. But that doesn’t mean they’ll win the tournament. Surprises may yet be sprung.

*Football Benchmark say their valuations are based upon the 18 most valuable players in each squad as of 12 June 2024.