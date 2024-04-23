England set for 26-man squad for Euro 2024

LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 23: Jude Bellingham, Ollie Watkins and Anthony Gordon of England sing the national anthem prior to the international friendly match between England and Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Teams will be able to take teams of 26 to this summer’s Euro 2024 tournament with Uefa set to confirm plans to stick with bigger squads.

The number was increased from 23 to 26 because of the Covid-19 pandemic but was expected to return to its original number. That is no longer the case.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman had called the initial call to reduce squads “absurd” but his English counterpart Gareth Southgate had previously said managing a larger group is harder.

The move could allow Southgate to consider new options for his squad, who will take on Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia.

It may help the 53-year-old in his conundrum on who to take out of Brentford forward Ivan Toney and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

The England manager will name his squad on 21 May, days after the Premier League season concludes, and weeks before the 7 June deadline.

The side are looking to go one further than their final appearance in 2020, where they lost to Italy in the final at Wembley, and are among the favourites for the tournament this year in Germany.

England’s Euro 2024 campaign gets under way on 16 June when they face Serbia.

