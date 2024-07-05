Euro 2024: These City pubs are selling half-price pints until England score against Switzerland

England No10 Jude Bellingham is being investigated by Uefa over a gesture in which he appeared to point towards his groin area.

England fans spending today’s game in the Square Mile will have something to cheer about, even if England don’t score any goals, after a chain of pubs announced they will be serving half-price beer for as long as it takes England to score.

Bishopsgate’s Nest, Fleet Street’s Punch Tavern, and Fleets in St Paul’s are all offering 50 per cent off beer for the must-win game against Switzerland from 4pm until one of the three lions puts the ball in the net.

A pint at the Urban Pubs & Bars establishments will only set patrons back £3.50.

And if previous performances are anything to go by, the landlord could find itself considerably out of pocket, dishing out free pints for up to 4 hours, if the game goes to extra time and penalties goalless.

Gareth Southgate’s side have attracted staunch criticism from the likes of Gary Linekar and Alan Shearer for their turgid and ineffectual style of play in both the group stages, and first round knockout game.

The side has scored just scored just three goals in four games excluding extra time, despite boasting an abundance of potent attacking options, like Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Chelsea starlet Cole Palmer.

Urban Pubs & Bars operates over 40 sites in London, and is backed by a duo private equity beasts.

Davidson Kempner, which has over $36bn (£28.1bn) assets under management, and asset manager Global Mutual entered partnerships with the pub and bar chain in, and Global Mutual partnered with the firm in 2021.

There is a reason this England side is the most expensive one in history.