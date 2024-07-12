Gareth Southgate in line for 10 times bigger Euro 2024 bonus than England players

England manager Gareth Southgate is in line for a £4m bonus if they win the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Gareth Southgate is set to bank a £4m bonus – more than 10 times as much as each player in the squad – if England win the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The Three Lions are due to meet the three-time champions in Berlin on Sunday, when they will aim to go one better than their runner-up finish at Euro 2020.

Should they succeed and win a first major tournament since 1966, the Football Association will receive around £24m from governing body Uefa.

Of that sum, the 26-man squad stands to get £9.6m, or about £370,000 per player, according to widely reported figures.

But manager Southgate’s potential bonus is far bigger and would almost double his salary, which is believed to be around £5m a year.

It could also effectively represent a golden handshake, with the 53-year-old expected to depart after almost eight years in the high-pressure job regardless of the result in Sunday’s Euro 2024 final.

And Southgate’s remuneration is modest compared to the best paid managers in club football, such as Pep Guardiola, who earns £20m a year at Manchester City.

His opposite number in the final, Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, is reported to earn just £1m a year.

A row over bonus payments overshadowed the start of last year’s Women’s World Cup, in which the Lionesses also reached the final, only to lose to Spain.

It came a year after they won the European Championship for the first time – and now Southgate’s England will attempt to do the same.