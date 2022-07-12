Women’s Euro 2022: Brits to spend £175m on food and beer when Lionesses play N. Ireland on Friday

Beth Mead of England celebrates with her team after scoring her sides 8th goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro England 2022 group A match between England and Norway at Brighton & Hove Community Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Following the Lionesses’ historic 8-0 victory against Norway, Brits are catching football fever and are likely to spend almost £175m when England play Northern Ireland on Friday.

Supporters will soak up the atmosphere of the Women’s Euro 2022 with 4.7m expected to tune in, with England already through to the quarter finals and N. Ireland, already out.

According to a report by VoucherCodes.co.uk, pubs, bars and restaurants will cash in with £38.2m, with 1.6m set to view it out, and 3m at home, in part due to the cost of living crisis.

With millions cheering from their sofa – and hopefully not behind it – it is expected there will be a £136m spend on takeaways, ‘fakeaways’ and £115m splashed out by Brits stocking up their fridges with beer.

By the end of the tournament’s group stage next Monday, the estimated total figure spent will be almost £600m, giving the retail sector a much-needed boost aid turbulent economic times.

Anita Naik, a savings expert at VoucherCodes.co.uk said that “the large spending figures predicted for the game show both England and Northern Ireland fans are poised to get behind their teams.”



Offering tips to those looking to stay at home and save some cash, Anita said it’s best “to check for the best supermarket and delivery service discounts before stocking up on all your match day essentials.

“There are plenty of easy ways to save some cash from visiting your local supermarket about an hour before closing to stock up on reduced items to cooking your own ‘fakeaway’ at home.