Have a few Bob on Olinger to retain Stayers’ Hurdle

Bob Olinger (right) won the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival 2025.

WITH the turn of the year behind us and the 2026 Cheltenham Festival looming in the not-so-distant future, now is the time to begin building our ante-post portfolio for the Festival.

Tipping an 11-year-old in one of the Championship races at this point might raise a few eyebrows, but I think there’s plenty to suggest BOB OLINGER is good value at 10/1 in the Stayers’ Hurdle market.

He has an extraordinary record at Prestbury Park, winning four races from four attempts, three of those being in March, with the 2025 Stayers’ Hurdle his most recent success at the track.

It’s clear he comes alive at Cheltenham, and for a horse of his age, he is lightly raced, with the plan being to keep him fresh for a tilt at consecutive victories in the race.

He was well beaten by Teahupoo on his reappearance in the Grade One Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown, but he still finished well clear of the remainder of a strong field.

Teahupoo, who runs in the same Robcour colours, is the obvious danger at Cheltenham, especially after his recent rout, but Bob Olinger was well on top last time they met there, and I think he’s overpriced to repeat that feat.

There’s a handful of unexposed types in the field, most notably the JP McManus pair of Impose Toi and Honesty Policy, who look to be staying hurdlers on the up, but they’ll need to step up again to reach the selection’s level.

Older horses can, and have won this race in the past, as we’ve seen with the likes of Sire Du Berlais, and 10/1 looks more than fair for an each-way bet.

POINTERS ANTE-POST

Bob Olinger e/w 10/1 Stayers’ Hurdle, Cheltenham