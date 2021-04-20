Guardiola joins Klopp in criticising plans for Super League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has criticised plans for a European Super League this afternoon, joining a growing wave of criticism from the highest tiers of football.

Guardiola’s City are one of 12 clubs confirmed to be a part of the new ‘closed shop’ Super League.

But the Spaniard this afternoon said “sport is not a sport when success is guaranteed,” criticising the lack of relegation in the proposed league.

“It’s not a sport when it doesn’t matter if you lose,” he continued.

He joins Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who last night said he and his players were not consulted about the proposal and found out only when the plans leaked on Thursday night.

He reiterated his opposition to a Super League and said he would remain Liverpool boss to “help sort it.”

Liverpool captain James Milner said “I don’t like it one bit.”

The Super League proposal has come under fire from all sides, though investors have felt differently.

Shares in Manchester United and Juventus, two of the other clubs involved, flew yesterday after the news broke.

