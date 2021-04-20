European Super League: Boris Johnson says ‘no action off the table’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told football officials that “no action is off the table” as the government looks to block the formation of the new European Super League.

During a meeting with the Football Association, the Premier League and football fan groups this morning Johnson pledged his “unwavering support”.

He also expressed solidarity with football fans and said they must be at the heart of any decisions about the future of the game.

“The Prime Minister confirmed the government will not stand by while a small handful of owners create a closed shop,” a Number 10 statement said.

“He was clear that no action is off the table and the government is exploring every possibility, including legislative options, to ensure these proposals are stopped.”

Anger has been mounting over plans for 12 clubs — including the six biggest English teams — to form a breakaway league.

The government is reportedly reportedly considering options including new regulations that would ban majority corporate ownership of football clubs, similar to rules in place in Germany.

It could also consider withdrawing previous Covid-19 emergency support to the teams.

The member clubs, which include Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, have also been warned they could be blocked from domestic competitions if they take part in the Super League.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has warned the football body is working to ban breakaway European Super League clubs and their players from its competitions “as soon as possible” and after branding the plans a “spit in the face”.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino today said his organisation “strongly disapproves” of the proposals and warned rebel clubs “must live with the consequences of their choice”.

It is understood the 14 remaining clubs were called to an emergency shareholder meeting this morning to consider their response.

In a statement earlier today Everton took aim at the Super League clubs for their “preposterous arrogance”, while Brighton and Hove Albion said the new competition would “destroy the dreams of clubs at every level”.