FTSE 100 rises as US edges closer to new stimulus deal

The FTSE 100 has risen after Republican lawmakers in the US presented a $1 trillion (£780b) stimulus plan ahead of tough negotiations with the Democrats and the US central bank met for a rate-setting meeting.

The UK’s main stock index rose 0.6 per cent to 6,144 points. The FTSE 250 of slightly smaller shares climbed 0.7 per cent.

In Europe, the German Dax rose 0.7 per cent. France’s CAC was 0.1 per cent higher and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5 per cent.

“Today’s European session looks set to take its cues from last night’s positive finish for US markets with a higher open,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

He also said markets would climb “ahead of the start of today’s US Federal Reserve rate meeting, which is due to conclude tomorrow”.

Investors have eagerly awaited more stimulus from the US. Coronavirus cases have surged in the country in recent weeks and there have been some signs the recovery is stalling.

The impact of stimulus hopes on the FTSE 100 were somewhat offset by rising coronavirus cases around the world, however. US cases rose 1.3 per cent, although that was below the average 1.7 per cent gain last week.

Germany has seen more cases, including an outbreak among migrant workers in Bavaria. Spain’s coronavirus count continues to rise and cases have flared in Vietnam. Beijing, China confirmed a new case after weeks without.

Investors’ main focus so far this week has been on gold and the dollar, however.

The metal yellow hit an all-time high of around $1,944 per ounce yesterday. It came as investors looked for a higher rate of return than negative real bond yields and a hedge against inflation amid record levels of stimulus.

Gold’s rally cooled slightly today, the price dipping 0.3 per cent to $1,937 an ounce.

The dollar slumped to a two-year low yesterday as rising coronavirus cases and Federal Reserve dovishness put pressure on the currency. It climbed 0.1 per cent on the dollar index this morning, however.