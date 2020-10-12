FTSE 100 falls as threat of new coronavirus lockdowns looms

The FTSE 100 fell on Monday as investors remained cautious with Prime Minister Boris Johnson expected to announce new local lockdown measures to try to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The blue-chip index had fallen 0.2 per cent to 6,004.77 by 8.50am, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.76 per cent to 18,212.36.

Read more: Government set to unveil new UK coronavirus restrictions

Energy firms helped drag the FTSE 100 lower as a dip in oil prices hit their share prices. BP dropped as much as 1.58 per cent, while Shell’s B shares fell 1.42 per cent.

Johnson will hold a meeting of the government’s emergency Cobra committee today. He is expected to set out a new system of “local Covid alert levels” of medium, high or very high, aimed at helping tailor restrictions for different parts of England.

“Our primary focus has always been to protect lives and livelihoods while controlling the spread of the virus, and these measures will help achieve that aim,” a Downing Street spokesperson said.

The FTSE 100 lagged behind its European peers as investor concerns over the impact of fresh lockdowns weighed on sentiment. In Germany, the Dax rose 0.19 per cent in morning trading, while France’s CAC 40 was flat.

Before the Open newsletter: Start your day with the City View podcast and key market data

Axi analyst Milan Cutkovic said European investors “have not lost faith that further stimulus measures will follow, and that an effective Covid-19 vaccine will soon be placed on the market, bringing the pandemic somewhat more under control”.

“Additionally, in the current market environment, market participants hungry for yield have almost nowhere else to go than to the stock market,” he continued.”

“Nevertheless, investors are walking on thin ice,” Cutkovic cautioned. “Further lockdowns would jeopardise the already fragile economic recovery and have lasting, negative effects on consumer confidence.”

Chinese equities led Asian markets higher overnight as investors bet on a steady recovery for the world’s second largest economy.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose one per cent to hit a two-year high.

Read more: Bank of England asks UK banks about readiness for negative rates

The index was boosted by a 2.64 per cent rise in the Shanghai Composite, while stocks in Shenzhen added 3.15 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 2.15 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.26 per cent amid investor concerns over corporate earnings.