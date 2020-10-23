FTSE 100 rises as investors find hope after tough week

The FTSE 100 rose on the final day of a bruising week, as investors looked for some optimism amid the gloom of rising coronavirus cases and new restrictions.

The UK’s main stock index climbed 0.6 per cent shortly after the bell to 5,817 points. It eked out a small gain yesterday but is set to finish the week more than two per cent lower.

China’s SSE composite index slid one per cent overnight. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and Japan’s Nikkei both rose 0.2 per cent, however.

Markets will be digesting last night’s US presidential election debate, which was a more tame affair than the first outing.

“European stocks look set for cautiously higher open with the idea that the presidential debate won’t have diminished chances of a new US stimulus bill,” said Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group.

He also said the approval by US authorities of Gilead’s drug Remdesivir to treat Covid patients “is a big positive for markets”.

More to follow.