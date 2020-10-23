Barclays beats expectations as consumer divisions swing to a profit

Barclays reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter, as its consumer businesses returned to a profit and provisions against bad loans fell.

Between July and September, Barclays reported profit before tax of £1.1bn, almost double the average of analysts’ forecasts, and income of £5.2bn.

The lender was boosted by its Consumer, Cards and Payments (CC&P) division which returned to a healthy profit before tax of £165m in the third quarter. It reduces the year-to-date loss before tax to £449m, which included impairment charges of £1.5bn.

Barclays said that while the drivers of CC&P income are showing some signs of recovery “the outlook remains uncertain”.

Barclays corporate and investment bank increased its income by 24 per cent to £9.8bn with markets income up 52 per cent off the back of wider spreads and market share gains.

Profit before tax in the corporate division increased by a quarter to £3.2bn.

The lender’s impairment charges now total £4.3bn, after booking charges of £608m for the quarter.

Barclays UK returned to profitability last quarter with profit before tax of £196m as economic activity recovered from the spring low point and impairment charges reduced.

For the first nine months Barclays UK delivered profit before tax of £264m.

Chief executive Jes Staley said: “Income headwinds in Barclays UK are expected to persist into 2021 including the low interest rate environment.” The Bank of England cut interest rates in the spring in an emergency move to support the UK economy in the face of the pandemic.

Barclays did not announce any succession plans in today’s earnings release as reports earlier this week suggested Staley is set to stay on as chief executive.

It comes despite activist investor Edward Bramson recently renewing his attack on Staley.

Earlier this year it emerged the Barclays boss was facing a regulatory investigation over his descriptions of his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, prompting speculation Staley would step down early.