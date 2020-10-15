FTSE 100 plunges on lockdown fears and Brexit uncertainty

The FTSE 100 plunged after the open this morning, shedding as much as 1.99 per cent in morning trading following reports London could soon face tougher Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Growing Brexit uncertainty and news that the capital could be placed under tier two coronavirus restrictions as early as Friday sent the blue-chip index lower. Ex-dividend trading also put pressure on the index.

Having dropped almost two per cent in the first half hour of trading, the FTSE 100 pared back losses slightly to stand 1.81 per cent down at 5,827.35 by 9am. The midcap FTSE 250 fell 1.43 per cent to 17,693.13.

Countries across Europe are introducing tougher measures to limit the spread of the virus amid rising infection rates, with France announcing a curfew in Paris and other major cities last night.

Northern Ireland was also placed under a tougher lockdown yesterday, closing schools, bars and restaurants.

EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels later in the day where they will pressure Britain for concessions in Brexit trade talks, a day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his disappointment over progress in negotiations.

Travel and leisure shares drag FTSE 100 lower

Travel and leisure stocks led the FTSE 100’s fallers amid growing fears over the introduction of further Covid-19 restrictions.

Premier Inn-owner Whitbread fell 5.61 per cent, while Intercontinental Hotels dropped almost three per cent.

IAG, which owns British Airways, fell 4.95 per cent on fears over the impact of further restrictions on the already battered airline industry.

Distribution specialist Bunzl and supermarket giant Tesco fell 1.49 per cent and 3.07 per cent respectively, as they traded without dividend.

Coronavirus fears and dashed stimulus hopes drag equities lower

The FTSE 100’s European peers also fell sharply in morning trading. In Germany, the Dax fell 2.35 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 shed 1.74 per cent. The pan-continental Stoxx 600 index slipped 1.74 per cent.

Dashed hopes of a US stimulus package following downbeat comments from US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that a stimulus deal was unlikely be made before the election also sent shares lower.

“European equities are under strong pressure this morning as reality has caught up with the markets,” said Axi analyst Milan Cutkovic.

“It was only a matter of time before investors are no longer able to ignore the sharp increase in new Covid-19 cases and new restrictions being introduced throughout Europe,” he continued.

“So far it has mainly been the hope for new stimulus measures that has kept the optimism alive.”

Asian shares slipped overnight as investors locked in recent gains, amid concerns over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 1.04 per cent as risk sentiment soured.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng tumbled 1.79 per cent, while the Shanghai composite slipped 0.26 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.51 per cent.