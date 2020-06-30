FTSE 100 opens flat following WHO coronavirus warning

The FTSE 100 got off to a shaky start this morning following news that the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK economy harder than expected in the first quarter, falling 0.29 per cent immediately after the open.

The blue-chip index also wobbled following warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) last night that the coronavirus pandemic is “not even close to being over”.

Read more: UK GDP suffers largest fall since 1979 in first quarter of 2020

WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said yesterday that the outbreak is “speeding up”, adding that there was “no excuse” for countries that were failing to implement contact tracing.

Data from the Office for National Statistics this morning showed that the UK economy slumped 2.2 per cent in the first quarter in its largest fall since 1979.

Read more: China passes national security law in turning point for Hong Kong

Overnight, Asian markets rose as upbeat economic data from the US and China rekindled hopes of a faster economic recovery, helping to offset concerns about US sanctions against Hong Kong following Beijing’s implementation of a controversial new security law.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.24 per cent on Tuesday, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.79 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.24 per cent.