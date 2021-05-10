FTSE 100 gains limited as pound surges above $1.40 for first time since February

London’s FTSE 100 edged higher this morning but gains were limited as the pound rose above $1.40 for the first time since February and investors awaited government plans for easing Covid restrictions.

The blue-chip index rose 0.1 per cent, with miners BHP Group and Rio Tinto providing boosts as copper prices touched record highs on hopes for improved demand.

However, the index’s gains were weakened as large dollar-earning firms including Unilever and Diageo slipped due to a stronger pound.

Boris Johnson will hold a press conference later in the day about how the country will move into the next phase of reopening from lockdown.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 also advanced 0.1 per cent to touch a record high, with bakery chain Greggs surging 7.5 per cent after raising its profit outlook.

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was property developer Berkeley Group, who rose 3.2 per cent, followed by Rio Tinto, up by three per cent.

Miners BHP Group and Fresnillo also rose 2.5 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.

Rightmove was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 1.6 per cent, followed by London Stock Exchange’s 1.5 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, British Airways owner IAG and Rentokil both dipped by 1.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

Around the world

Japanese shares gained on Monday, as a strong finish last week on Wall Street boosted risk appetite, while local investors looked to corporate earnings for signs of progress in a Covid-hit economy.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.55 per cent, while the broader Topix jumped by almost one per cent.

The Dow and the S&P hit record closing highs on Friday after unexpectedly slow growth in the US jobs market eased concerns over prospects for rising rates.

Meanwhile, European stocks extended a record-setting rally this morning as economic optimism lifted mining and financials sectors.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose 0.1 per cent to hit a fresh all-time high in early trading, with miners rallying 2.2 per cent.

