FTSE 100 falls as investors weigh earnings and coronavirus cases

The FTSE 100 fell as investors weighed rising coronavirus cases and weak earnings against stimulus hopes and the reopening of economies.

London’s blue-chip index was 0.3 per cent lower shortly after the bell at 5,879 points. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax was 0.5 per cent higher. France’s CAC was only slightly higher and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 was flat.

Overnight, China’s SSE Composite index rose 1.8 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 2.2 per cent. But Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell one per cent.

HSBC shares slumped 4.6 per cent after its profit plummeted. Profit before tax dropped 65 per cent to $4.3bn (£3.3bn) from higher expected credit losses.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly around the world, worrying investors.

Global cases have now topped 18m. In the UK, the government is reportedly considering new measures to lockdown hotspots, including London-wide restrictions.

Investors have been betting on another round of US fiscal stimulus. But White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said he was not optimistic about a deal being reached soon.

US-China tensions are also weighing on the FTSE 100 and global markets. Reports said Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State, will clamp down on an array of Chinese state-controlled software companies.

FTSE 100 investors eye survey data and BoE decision

“European and US stock markets are poised for a flat start to the week,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

“Investors await manufacturing and services [survey data] on Monday and Wednesday, the Bank of England rate decision on Thursday and the US jobs data on Friday.”

Gold was 0.2 per cent lower in early trading at $1,973 an ounce. That was down from the all-time high of above $1,980 an ounce that it touched last week. Inflation expectations and ultra-low real bond yields have driven up the yellow metal.

The FTSE will be hoping for a better August than July. It was held back by a rising pound as the dollar fell last month as well as its exposure to banking and energy.

David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “The FTSE 100 was the worst performer of the major European indices as the firmer pound impacted the relatively internationally-focused index.”

“The FTSE 100 fell by over 1.5 per cent. While the FTSE 250, which is a better reflection of the British economy, dropped by 0.5 per cent.”