FTSE 100 edges higher as renewed US stimulus hopes boost markets

The FTSE 100 rose slightly this morning, following global markets higher as renewed hopes for a partial deal on coronavirus stimulus in the US lifted sentiment.

The blue-chip index climbed as much as 0.33 per cent soon after the open but pared back gains to stand 0.15 per cent higher at 5,955.17 by 9am. The midcap FTSE 250 rose 0.38 per cent to 17,869.02.

Although London shares were boosted by a positive global mood amid renewed stimulus hopes, concerns over more coronavirus restrictions in the UK kept a lid on gains.

The government is considering additional local Covid-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the coronavirus infections accelerates, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said this morning.

Ladbrokes-owner GVC Holdings helped push the FTSE 100 higher, rising as much as seven per cent after raising its full-year outlook following a jump in revenue.

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands rose 2.38 per cent after saying it expected full-year revenue to be broadly flat as the pandemic drove up demand for cigarettes.

Wall Street rebounded yesterday after President Donald Trump appeared to shift his stance on the possibility of a Covid-19 stimulus bill.

Trump said he was “waiting to sign” a bill, despite walking away from talks with Democrats, while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also indicated her willingness to pursue a stimulus package for the airline industry.

All major US indices made major advances on the stimulus hopes, with the benchmark S&P 500 rising 1.74 per cent. The Dow and the Nasdaq added 1.91 per cent and 1.88 per cent respectively.

Asian markets took their cue from US stocks and broadly advanced overnight. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed to a one-month high, marking a fourth straight session of gains.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.96 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.49 per cent. The Shanghai composite index slipped 0.2 per cent.