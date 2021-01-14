FTSE 100 on the rise on Biden stimulus hopes

The FTSE 100 rose this morning on hopes that President-elect Joe Biden would unveil a $2 trillion stimulus package to boost the US’ flagging economy.

Read more: Before the Bell: Europe called higher as Biden is due to announce $2trn stimulus

London’s premier index rose 0.4 per cent in early trading to stand at 6,774 points.

The rise came after three sessions of mild declines on the FTSE 100 as traders paused for breath after a rapid start to the year.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread was the top riser, with shares up over three per cent after it announced it had completed its restructuring plans.

BA owner IAG and engine maker Rolls-Royce also started strongly, up 2.3 and 2.0 per cent respectively.

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

The FTSE 250 of mid-cap firms opened stronger, up 0.6 per cent at 20,746 points.

Takeway firm Just Eat led the way, with shares jumping 15 per cent in the opening hours of trading.

European markets opened in line with the FTSE, with Germany’s DAX up 0.2 per cent and the French CAC teetering around the red.

Overnight, the Nikkei rose 1.4 per cent to stand at a fresh 30-year high, having gained 8.0 per cent so far this year.

Read more: FTSE 100 and Wall Street flat in subdued day for markets

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was steady and just a whisker short of Monday’s all-time high.

Across the Atlantic, Wall Street’s biggest markets posted mild gains, with the S&P 500 up 0.2 per cent and the Nasdaq up 0.4 per cent. The Dow Jones was flat.