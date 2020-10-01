FTSE 100 climbs on hopes of US stimulus breakthrough

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning as hopes that the US would approve a fresh round of stimulus measures boosted investor confidence around the world.

London’s premier index rose one per cent, to 5,922,50 points. The FTSE 250 of mid cap firms rose 0.4 per cent to 17,377.64.

Last night US President Donald Trump proposed $1.5 trillion in new measures to boost the ailing economy, including $20bn for the country’s airlines.

The new package, which come after weeks of gridlock in Congress, pushed stocks higher around the world.

Markets in Asia were also higher overnight, with the Hang Seng up 0.8 per cent as London opened. The Nikkei, however, was flat.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX rose 0.6 per cent to 12,829.16, while the French CAC jumped 1.4 per cent to stand at 4,869.15.

The FTSE was boosted by strong performances from insurers Standard Life and Legal & General, which both picked up over three per cent.

These jumps offset a similar-sized fall in Rolls-Royce’s stock price after the blue chip announced a £2bn equity raise.

UK investors are braced for this morning’s PMI data for September, with preliminary readings suggesting that the manufacturing has continued its recovery from the coronavirus slump.

Fiona Cincotta of City Index said: “Expectations are for a confirmation of the initial 54.3 reading as the pace of expansion remains strong but eases back from the August’s level, which saw the sector expand at its fastest rate in 6 year at 55.2.

“Manufacturing has led the economic recovery so far. Investors will be keen to see that the strength in the sector is holding up whilst the service sector comes under increasing pressure from local lockdowns and nervous consumers.”