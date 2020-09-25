FTSE rises as investors weigh tech rally and stimulus hopes

The FTSE 100 moved slightly higher at the open as investors took a breather after a rocky week of rising coronavirus cases and new government restrictions.

London’s blue chip index rose 0.2 per cent to 5,830 points after US stocks rose yesterday. The FTSE 250 was up 0.4 per cent.

Yet Germany’s Dax slipped 0.2 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down 0.5 per cent. The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 was just 0.1 per cent higher.

Overnight in Asia, China’s CSI 300 climbed 0.2 per cent higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.3 per cent.

The FTSE 100 tumbled around three per cent along with European stocks on Monday, as investors fretted over rising Covid cases and potential new lockdowns.

It then rose for two consecutive days – analysts said the UK’s new restrictions were less bad than expected – before slipping again yesterday.

FTSE 100 boosted by US sentiment

Given that the US often leads the way in markets, a tech rally last night helped sentiment on the FTSE 100 this morning.

The US’s tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4 per cent yesterday while the S&P 500 climbed 0.3 per cent.

“European stocks are heading out of the blocks on the front foot after a late run higher on Wall Street,” said Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at trading platform City Index.

“US Fiscal stimulus hopes boosted the mood in the market in late trade on Thursday,” she said.

Democrat speaker Nancy Pelosi laid the groundwork for a roughly $2.4 trillion (£1.9 trillion) bill yesterday. Time is running out, however, as lawmakers leave Washington, DC next week to campaign for reelection.

On the other side of the Atlantic, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak yesterday unveiled more economic stimulus.

His new measures, including a subsidised part-time work scheme, are less generous than before, however. FTSE investors will parse his plans to see how they affect UK firms.