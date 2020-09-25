Friday 25 September 2020 7:31 am

Government borrowing jumps in August as Covid costs grow

UK government borrowing shot up in August as tax receipts slipped and spending on coronavirus stimulus grew, the latest figures have shown.

Public sector net borrowing jumped to £35.9bn in August compared to £15.4bn in July, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Government borrowing in the first five months of the 2020-21 financial year has been around £174bn. That is £147bn higher than in the same period last year, and is the highest level of borrowing since records began in 1993.

More to follow.

