Rishi Sunak’s new job support plan: What do the changes mean for you?

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled a new package of measures to support the economy as coronavirus cases rise and new restrictions are imposed.

Sunak told the House of Commons today: “The resurgence of the virus, and the measures we need to take in response, pose a threat to our fragile economic recovery.”

“The primary goal of our economic policy remains unchanged – to support people’s jobs – but the way we achieve that must evolve.”

So what do the new measures mean for businesses and individuals?

What will replace the furlough scheme?

Sunak confirmed that the furlough scheme – which has supported around 10m jobs by paying workers’ wages – will end in October.

But he gave in to pressure to keep subsiding wages, creating a new “job support scheme”. It will start on 1 November and run for six months.

Under the job support scheme, companies will pay the wages of staff for the hours they work.

During the time the employee is not working, the government will pay them a third of their equivalent wages and the employer will chip in the other third.

It means the worker will lose a third of their equivalent wages for the time spent off work.

The level of the grant will be calculated based on the employee’s usual salary. But it will be capped at £697.92 per month.

Will everyone on furlough be covered?

Unfortunately not. Sunak said the new scheme is aimed at “viable” jobs. Therefore, to receive the support employees must be working at least 33 per cent of their usual hours.

However, the scheme is open to businesses that haven’t previously used the furlough scheme.

Sunak said the scheme is aimed at those who “need it most”. Therefore all small and medium sized businesses are eligible. But larger firms can only use it when their turnover has fallen during the crisis.

And businesses can benefit from both the new scheme and the job retention bonus, under which the government pays £1,000 for each worker brought back from furlough.

What about businesses with coronavirus loans?

The chancellor also unveiled measures to help businesses access and deal with coronavirus loans.

UK banks have lent out more than £58bn to hard-hit companies. This had sparked fears that some firms would be unable to pay.

With this in mind, Sunak introduced a “pay as you grow” scheme to help small businesses that had borrowed through the bounce back loan scheme (BBLS).

All borrowers through BBLS will now have the option to repay loans over 10 years. That is up from the previous six year deadline.

Companies who are in trouble can also change to interest-only repayments for periods of up to six months.

Or they can temporarily pause their repayments entirely for up to six months, so long as they have made the first six payments.

What about the other coronavirus loan schemes?

The Treasury has extended the deadline to apply for all the loan schemes until the end of November.

That includes the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS), the coronavirus large business interruption loan scheme (CLBILS), the future fund for start-ups, and the BBLS.

Sunak also said he would extend the government guarantee on CBILS loans for up to 10 years. He said this would make it “easier for lenders to give people more time to repay”.

He also said the government is working on a new loan programme set to begin in January.

More to follow.