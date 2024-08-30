Will Manchester be the biggest winner of the Oasis reunion tour?

Liam Gallagher greets fans at The O2 Ritz Manchester on May 30, 2017 in Manchester, England.

The Gallagher brothers’ hometown of Manchester is set to win big from the long-awaited Oasis reunion tour, with international fans expected to descend on the city in droves.



The tour, which was announced by the brothers earlier this week, is predicted to deliver a huge boost to the UK hospitality sector, with experts anticipating that the North West city will draw in a particularly high number of overseas visitors thanks to its connection with the band.

Dr Richard Whittle, a university fellow at the University of Salford’s Business School, said he has calculated that international fans visiting Manchester for the show will spend, on average, £500 each.

He said: “Manchester – hosting four of the concerts – will reap all the benefits of a large influx of Oasis fans. Where else would you want to see the famous Mancunian band?

“As well as spending on somewhere to stay, visitors to the city will visit the shops, use the transport network and likely visit other local attractions.

“All in all, a boom for the local economy. Oasis has a global fanbase, international fans may take this opportunity to visit Manchester and if they do, they will on average spend around £500 in the Manchester economy on their trip.

“All in all, a huge gain to wherever the concerts are being held.”

As well as Manchester, the band will play in Cardiff, London, Edinburgh and Dublin during the 14-date tour over July and August next year, with hoteliers expected to rake in the rewards of high demand for accomodation.

But it’s not just local economies that will benefit.

Unverified reports suggest that Liam and Noel could earn up to £50m from the shows alone, with additional income likely coming from merchandise sales, sponsorship deals, and other branding opportunities.



Dr Whittle said: “Oasis is tight lipped around the timing of this reunion, with the band noting perhaps the subconscious influence of the upcoming 30th anniversary of their breakthrough Definitely Maybe album as a factor.

“The 90s are back in fashion and perhaps an Oasis fan who missed out on a concert the first time around has – 30 years later – the disposable income to embrace it this time.

“We certainly see this trend in collectables and the explosions of value, for example of Star Wars toys.

“People in their late 40s and early 50s, when they have the higher disposable incomes of that age, go and buy what they missed out on that was cool in their teenage years.

“Someone who couldn’t afford to see Oasis as an 18-year-old, when Definitely Maybe came out in August 94, might well indulge the nostalgia and spend big to see them now.”