FTSE 100 drops as rising Covid cases outweigh stimulus hopes

The FTSE 100 fell as worries over rising coronavirus cases and new restrictions trumped optimism about a possible US stimulus bill.

London’s blue-chip index fell 0.5 per cent to 5,860 points in early trading. It eked out an increase of 0.1 per cent yesterday, with some upbeat company results lifting the group. The FTSE 250 was down 0.3 per cent this morning.

Read more: UK inflation climbs to 0.5 per cent after Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends

US House speaker Nancy Pelosi yesterday said she’s hopeful that a stimulus deal could be reached this week. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows cautioned there was still a fair amount of work to be done, however.

But a surge in coronavirus cases across Europe and the US is weighing on investors’ minds. In the UK, the government has forced Manchester into the tightest restrictions, despite local leaders demanding more economic support.

Countries around Europe have put in place new measures to try to control the virus. Investors worry they will hit fragile economies just as they were recovering.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at City Index, said there was optimism about the US stimulus talks. But she said that “any gains remain capped by concerns over rising Covid cases and tighter lockdown restrictions”.

FTSE 100 investors had some UK economic data to chew on this morning, although it will not have been hugely surprising.

Inflation picked up to 0.5 per cent last month after the Eat Out to Help Out scheme ended. The scheme had offered cheap meals in August, suppressing prices in the restaurant sector.

UK government borrowing unexpectedly picked up to £36.1bn in September, the Office for National Statistics said. It meant the pile of public debt hit its highest level as a proportion of GDP since 1960.

Read more: UK public borrowing unexpectedly picks up to hit £210bn this year

The pound jumped 0.6 per cent against the dollar to $1.301 in early trading. Rising inflation boosted the currency, according to Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Sterling traders believe the UK and EU will hold more discussions and ultimately reach some kind of Brexit deal.