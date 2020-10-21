UK inflation climbs to 0.5 per cent after Eat Out to Help Out scheme ends

UK inflation climbed to 0.5 per cent last month as restaurants and cafes hiked their prices following the end of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

The headline rate of inflation on the ONS consumer price index (CPI), which tracks the prices of goods and services, came in at 0.5 per cent in September, up from 0.2 per cent in August.

The downward contribution from restaurants and hotels fell to 0.07 per cent in September, from 0.27 per cent in August, reflecting the end of the scheme.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme offered 50 per cent off meals up to £10 in August from Monday to Wednesday. The government made up the shortfall. More than 100m cheap meals were bought through the scheme.

Other rising costs in September included transport, which had an upward contribution for the first time since March. This was in large part due to more purchases of second-hand cars, where prices have been boosted by increased demand as people turn away from public transport.

This was partially offset by smaller downward contributions from furniture, household equipment and maintenance.

