Dunelm to repay furlough cash after sharp rise in sales

Dunelm has announced it will repay furlough money to the government following a sharp rise in sales as consumers have increased spending on homewares during lockdown.

The company said total sales jumped 36.7 per cent to £359.1m in the 13 weeks to 26 September as it continued to gain market share in the “buoyant” homewares market, with growth both online and instore.

Read more: Dunelm pulls final dividend as it forecasts a brighter 2021

Consumers have spent more on homeware during the pandemic after spending more time at home during the coronavirus lockdown, the company said.

The market continues to be resilient and the firm is outperforming its competitors, it said in a statement this morning.

It said it has not yet experienced any significant disruption from the new regional lockdowns that have been introduced across the country.

However, it did not provide full-year guidance, saying the “situation remains dynamic with a number of ongoing risks and uncertainties”.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said: “Recent months have seen homewares become even more relevant, as people spend more time in their homes up and down the country.

“Our colleagues and suppliers have worked really hard to ensure our value focused, market leading proposition resonates with customers. The strength in trading at this early point in the year is testament to their exceptional commitment and adaptability.

Read more: Dunelm reports post-lockdown sales boom on pent-up demand

“While we remain cautious about the continued uncertainty in the wider market, the resilience and flexibility of our business model leaves us well positioned as we enter our peak trading period and we remain confident in our ability to grow market share and help even more customers create a home they love.”