BoE policymaker warns over virus and says more stimulus could come

The rise in coronavirus cases in the UK is likely to slow the economic recovery and could lead to more job losses than initially expected, a Bank of England policymaker has said.

Monetary policy committee (MPC) member Gertjan Vlieghe also suggested more stimulus was likely given the risks to the economy.

“The increase in virus prevalence since the summer [is] both a public health concern and an economic concern,” he said in a webinar.

“The risks to the economic outlook are skewed towards a longer period of labour market slack with weak inflationary pressure.

“The risks to the monetary policy stance are therefore skewed towards additional monetary stimulus.”

