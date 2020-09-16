UK inflation falls sharply as Eat Out to Help Out slashes prices

UK consumer price inflation fell sharply last month due to the impact of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out discount meal scheme.

Consumer prices rose by 0.2 per cent in August, according to the Office for National Statistics, following a one per cent rise in July.

The falling prices in restaurants and cafes due to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offered customers a 50 per cent discount up to the value of £10 on Monday to Wednesdays, dragged down the consumer price index.

Plunging air fares and slowing clothing price growth also put downward pressure on UK inflation.

The drop was partially offset by increasing prices of games, toys and hobbies, accommodation services, road transport services and second hand cars.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton, said: “Rising inflation has been much discussed as the inevitable consequence of all the stimulus being injected into the economy. Policy makers won’t be worried about this number, they are more likely to be pleased there is activity in the economy.”

Fidelity International investment director Tom Stevenson added: ““Weak demand should ensure that inflationary concerns remain on the back burner for now and price growth will track closer to zero through to the end of the year.

“Rising coronavirus cases, the reintroduction of restrictions, negative wage growth and the prospect of half a million redundancies as the furlough scheme winds down this autumn will all play a part in keeping consumer spending subdued.

“Other pressing issues, like a possible collapse in the Brexit talks and consequent pressure on sterling, will overshadow any inflation worries for now.”