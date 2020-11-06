FTSE 100 rises as Joe Biden edges towards White House victory

London stocks hiked this morning on clarity over the US presidential election as Joe Biden’s path to White House victory gained momentum.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.2 per cent, with insurer Aviva jumping more than four per cent and banking giant Standard Chartered gaining 2.6 per cent. The index is set for its best week since early June.

Read more: US election: Stocks jump and FTSE 100 climbs amid rush into big tech

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 continued its rally after closing 0.7 per cent up yesterday, hiking a further 0.8 per cent this morning.

The index celebrated chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement yesterday of an extension to the furlough scheme and European Union Internal Market Commissioner said there was a “50/50” chance of Britain securing a trade deal with the EU.

Investors celebrated greater clarity in the US presidential election race, with Biden edging closer to victory, while incumbent President Donald Trump pursued a litigation strategy as the last few states were counted.

Global stocks eyed an all-time peak while the dollar and US bond yields remained sluggish.

In company news, Beazley added 1.6 per cent even as the specialist insurer flagged an underwriting loss for the year and reiterated its pandemic-related loss estimate of around $340m.

Sainsbury’s added 2.2 per cent after a rough ride yesterday, as the supermarket giant announced it will axe 3,500 jobs and close most of its Argos stores amid restructuring plans.

Luxury goods firm Richemont’s success on the Swiss Stock Exchange helped push up British luxury retailer Burberry shares to the top ranks of the FTSE 100, climbing 2.4 per cent this morning to 1,479p.

Meanwhile Tokyo’s key Nikkei index closed up this morning, hitting its highest level since 1991.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.91 per cent to end at 24,325.23, the highest level in 29 years, after the index rallied 5.9 per cent this week.

The broader Topix index closed up 0.52 per cent or 8.55 points, rounding off a five per cent jump for the week.