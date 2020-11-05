FTSE 100 flatlines amid election uncertainty as BoE injects stimulus

The FTSE 100 flatlined as markets awaited the final results of the drawn-out US presidential election, with equity traders not reacting strongly to the Bank of England’s move to pump £150bn into the economy.

London’s blue-chip index was flat in morning trading, held back by a strong pound after the BoE move. It stood at 5,883 points. The FTSE 250 climbed 0.1 per cent.

Markets have been focused on the US election since vote-counting started on Tuesday. The ultimate victor is still not known, although Democrat challenger Joe Biden is favourite to become the next president.

However, President Donald Trump has falsely accused the Democrats of commiting a “fraud”. He has vowed to use lawyers to try to stop vote counting.

Despite this, stocks have risen sharply in recent days. Some analysts said this was due to a pivot into big-tech stocks, which are now seen as good bets at times of coronavirus-related economic uncertainty.

Tech stocks soared on Wall Street yesterday, with the Nasdaq finishing 3.9 per cent higher. The gains were relatively widespread, however, with the S&P 500 climbing 2.2 per cent and the Dow Jones up 1.3 per cent.

Stocks also rose in Europe today, despite rising coronavirus cases and new lockdown restrictions.

Germany’s Dax was up 0.7 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was 0.5 per cent higher. The European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4 per cent.

Rising pound holds back FTSE 100

The rise in stocks was “inexplicable,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

He said investors have “spent the last few weeks hoping for a ‘blue wave sweep’ in the US election, and fearing the prospect of a contested outcome”.

But now they are rallying “in any case on the basis of the very outcome they were most concerned about”.

The pound jumped after the Bank of England said it would inject £150bn more into the flagging UK economy. Its rise held back the FTSE 100, which does better when the pound is cheaper.

It was up 0.7 per cent to $1.304. The dollar slipped 0.4 per cent against a basket of other currencies as traders pivoted into stocks.